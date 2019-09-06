Jaw-dropping stunts and car-crushing action will be at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand this weekend.

The monster trucks will compete in a series of freestyle tricks and races during the action packed event.

Monster Jam is one of the most thrilling, family friendly sports in the world, pushing their driving skills and vehicles to the limit.

"It's literally a blur," said Cam McQueen, driver of Northern Nightmare. "Once we get in that thing we are just driving by the seat of our pants. It’s all instinct how you react to the track and the truck."

"You could have a total plan in your head of what you're going to do and you take a bad bounce and the next thing you know you are facing the other direction or you are on two wheels and you just have to go with it."

Monster Jam returns to Calgary for performances on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, Sunday, Sunday, September 8, 2019.