Monsters march for a cause in Bowness

CALGARY -

Families, along with all their little monsters, are invited to participate in a special event in Bowness in support of a local children's charity.

The Monster March, a month-long fundraising event is marked with a three-kilometre walk through the community of Bowness. The goal is to raise money to help care for children and families suffering from hardships as well as an important new resources that will help the organization reach more Calgarians in need.

"Every year, our crisis nursery has to turn away children and families due to lack of space," said Caroline Wagner, communications coordinator at the Children’s Cottage Society in a release.

"Now we're raising money to build a new 35,000-square-foot (3,251-square-metre) Child and Family Centre that will house an additional 20-bed crisis nursery and will provide a range of programs and services in one convenient location in Montgomery, in northwest Calgary."

Last year, the society raised $50,000 to support programs, but the COVID-19 pandemic limited their efforts to just 1,200 children.

This year's goal is to raise the same amount of money and use that to help those in need as well as build the new facility.

The Monster March takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bowness Community Association, 7904 43 Ave. N.W.

Check-in is at 10 a.m. and children are encouraged to attend in their Halloween costumes.