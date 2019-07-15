People living in Montgomery in the city's northwest are tired of having the main route through their community called Bowness Road and are working to get the name changed.

The Montgomery Community Association has followed up with the city to change the name of its section of Bowness Road N.W.

A number of community members are requesting the change for the section of roadway that passes from the Trans-Canada Highway, west to the Bow River.

The road already goes by several names including; Bowness Road, 3rd Avenue N.W., Parkdale Boulevard and Memorial Drive.

The plan is explained in the community association’s July newsletter and states that 'if we do this as part of the Main Streets Initiative, the City will support us by covering, among other things, some of the infrastructure costs (road signage for example).'

Planning Committee Chair Janice Mackett said in the newsletter that 'our local Business Improvement Area Association (BIA), Montgomery on the Bow, is supportive of this initiative to improve our community identity.'

Some of the names that are being considered include; ‘Montgomery Park Way’, ‘Montgomery Gateway’ and ‘Montgomery Way’.

‘Montgomery Park Way’ alludes to the parks and greenery along the route and might spur us on to plant even more,” said Mackett in the letter. "There are rules that have to be followed and there is a limit to the number of letters in a sign."

At the Main Streets Open House on June 12, ‘Montgomery Way’ seemed to be a popular selection.

