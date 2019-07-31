A Calgary senior who spends his time giving back to the community is concerned he may no longer be able to continue volunteering after his monthly transit pass tripled in cost.

Alfred Leaming uses a wheelchair and takes the Calgary Transit Access bus to and from Carya EAST, a seniors focused non-profit in the East Village, where he volunteers about 40 hours a week.

Last month he paid $37.10 for his transit pass.

For August, the price of his pass jumped to $106.

“It hurt, believe me, but what else can you do?” said Leaming.

The lower rate is outlined by the City's Fair Entry program, which offers programs to low-income individuals on a sliding scale.

Transit officials told Leaming his income has increased, thus disqualifying him for the low-income monthly pass.

The 75-year-old said the social worker at AgeCare Glenmore, his care home and residence since December 2017, accessed additional funds to cover his fees, yet he only lives with $300 in spending each month.

“The pleasure I get is here, it's not in spending money. The people are good and it's just like home,” said Leaming.

Carya EAST coordinator Geoff Lewis said Leaming has been volunteering with the group for the past 15 years and it has provided numerous lifestyle benefits for the senior.

Lewis believes the criteria for the low-income transit pass is flawed.

“Instead of measuring these people's income it should really be looking at their disposable income and what they actually have left to spend, right?” said Lewis.

A statement from the City of Calgary stated the following: "Statistics Canada’s Low Income Cut Off has been used as the income eligibility threshold for Fair Entry and The City of Calgary’s subsidy programs, including the Low Income Transit Pass, since 2015.

"There have been no changes to the income eligibility threshold for City of Calgary subsidy programs."

The Fair Entry program works on a sliding scale.

For a single person household earning less than $12,900 a monthly pass is $5.30.

Income between $12,900 - $22,032 costs $37.10.

Income between $22,032 - $25,921 costs $53 per month.