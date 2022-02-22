Months-long closure of Centre Street Bridge lower deck begins Feb. 28

The lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge will be closed for several months to facilitate maintenance and safety upgrades to the 106-year-old structure.

City officials says the closure of the deck to all users, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorized vehicles, will begin Feb. 28 and is expected to remain in place until June.

The project, which has a budget of $1.5 million, will include the replacement of the existing bridge railing with a taller version designed to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Screens will also be installed on the underside of the bridge above the concrete arches.

For additional details visit City of Calgary – Lower Centre Street Bridge Upgrades.



