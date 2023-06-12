Moose causes minor fuss along Trans-Canada Highway

A moose kept police at bay all day Monday.

It grazed near the Trans-Canada Highway, just below WinSport and the Bowfort Towers art installation.

Officers kept an eye on the moose all afternoon to make sure it didn't jump into traffic.

There were some delays for drivers but no problems were reported.

Fish and Wildlife officers were hoping the moose would move off on its own and it appears it did late Monday afternoon.

