Moose causes minor fuss along Trans-Canada Highway

A moose kept police at bay all day Monday as it grazed near the Trans-Canada Highway, just below WinSport and the Bowfort Towers art installation. A moose kept police at bay all day Monday as it grazed near the Trans-Canada Highway, just below WinSport and the Bowfort Towers art installation.

