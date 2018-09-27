Calgary police say that more charges have been laid against a 36-year-old man who is facing a charge of sexual assault in connection with an incident this past spring.

Greg Howden, 36, was arrested and charged in July after a 30-year-old woman told police that she had been sexually assaulted by him during a treatment at Massage Addict, a spa in southeast Calgary on May 16.

Following that charge, police looked into a number of other allegations against Howden during his time working at Montgomery Chiropractic Plus, RnR Wellness The Spa and Beddington Chiropractic Clinic.

Investigators have now gathered enough evidence to lay an additional 14 counts of sexual assault, five counts of voyeurism and one count of forcible confinement related to incidents that occurred between November 2015 and May 2018.

Howden is expected to appear in court for these new charges on October 9.

Officials thank the public for their assistance in the investigation and encourages anyone who feels that they may have been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report it to police by dialing 911 if you are in immediate danger or calling the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.