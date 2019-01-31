Airdrie RCMP say more victims have come forward with allegations of sexual assault by a massage therapist, resulting in more charges being laid in the case.

Upendra Bhatt, 60, was first charged last month after a woman who went to Blossoms Massage and Spa on September 22 claimed he touched her in an inappropriate manner during the session.

Bhatt, the co-owner of the business, was charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation.

Police say since that time, two more victims have come forward and said they were sexually assaulted by Bhatt between 2015 and 2017.

He faces two more sexual assault charges in connection with those allegations.

Bhatt pleaded not guilty to the first charge during a court appearance on January 24. His trial was set for September 25, 2019.

He is next expected in Airdrie Provincial Court on March 7 for the two additional charges.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police service. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.