CALGARY -- RCMP have laid more charges in relation to two central Alberta ATM thefts that happened last month in the towns of Oyen and Hanna.

On Nov. 24, 26-year-old Rick Ernest Atzler, of Fawcett, Alta., was arrested after a two-hour police chase through southeast and central Alberta.

He is facing charges related to the pursuit and two ATM thefts — the first at the Debmart Café in Oyen on Nov. 23, the second at the Canada Grey Motor Inn in Hanna on Nov. 24.

In both cases, a Ford pickup truck was used to smash through the front entrance of the stores in order to steal the ATMs.

After the ATM in Oyen turned out to be empty, the theives returned to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise. Both thefts were caught on surveillance cameras.

From the Oyen incident, Atzler is facing charges of theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, and arson.

From the police chase, Alzler has been charged by Provost and Coronation RCMP with four counts of mischief under $5,000, flight from police, possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and 14 counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Female suspect identified

Through RCMP's investigation, police also identified the woman believed to be involved with the Hanna break-in as Ashlyn Brett Tomolty, 33.

She was spotted in Consort with a man, and when Mounties tried to make the arrest, the pair fled.

According to RCMP, the man stole a vehicle that was left running in a gas station parking lot.

The vehicle was found abandoned but the two were arrested after a short foot chase.

Tomolty is charged with:

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Resisting arrest.

Possession of break-in instruments.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of her arrest, she was also had arrests warrants out of Barrhead.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

The man Tomolty was with at the time of her arrest was identified as Darwyn Ronald Beaudry, 37, who had a warrant for his arrest out of Canmore.

He is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, assault of a police officer, assault with a weapon, flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He remains in police custody.