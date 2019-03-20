Three people are facing numerous charges in connection to an ongoing police investigation aimed at targeting methamphetamine dealers in the city.

Police executed search warrants on two residences in the 2400 block of 43 Street S.E. last Wednesday after receiving a number of calls from the public about possible criminal activity at the properties.

A number of people were taken into custody and three people were charged.

Richard Wayne Llewellyn, 52, of Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

One count each of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Irvin Lee Frederick Palmer, 57, of Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

One count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Raymond Edward Robert Bennett, 27, of Calgary, is charged with:

One count of possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

Six outstanding warrants

Police seized a number of items from the two properties:

685 grams of methamphetamine

47.2 grams of crack cocaine

15.7 grams of powdered cocaine

30 millilitres (6 vials) of GHB

Over a thousand prescription pills

Small amounts of heroin and fentanyl

$5,500 cash

Various weapons including two replica firearms, a collapsible baton, a taser and two large edged weapons

Palmer appeared in court on Wednesday. Llewellyn is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month and Bennett’s next court appearance is scheduled for early April.

Anyone with information on the trafficking of drugs is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org