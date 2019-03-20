CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
More charges laid in investigation targeting methamphetamine trafficking
Drugs and various weapons were seized from two properties along 43 Street S.E.
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:07AM MDT
Three people are facing numerous charges in connection to an ongoing police investigation aimed at targeting methamphetamine dealers in the city.
Police executed search warrants on two residences in the 2400 block of 43 Street S.E. last Wednesday after receiving a number of calls from the public about possible criminal activity at the properties.
A number of people were taken into custody and three people were charged.
Richard Wayne Llewellyn, 52, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count each of possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Irvin Lee Frederick Palmer, 57, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Raymond Edward Robert Bennett, 27, of Calgary, is charged with:
- One count of possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order
- Six outstanding warrants
Police seized a number of items from the two properties:
- 685 grams of methamphetamine
- 47.2 grams of crack cocaine
- 15.7 grams of powdered cocaine
- 30 millilitres (6 vials) of GHB
- Over a thousand prescription pills
- Small amounts of heroin and fentanyl
- $5,500 cash
- Various weapons including two replica firearms, a collapsible baton, a taser and two large edged weapons
Palmer appeared in court on Wednesday. Llewellyn is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month and Bennett’s next court appearance is scheduled for early April.
