CALGARY -- Well, yesterday escalated quickly! Calgary set an all-time warmest temperature record.

With a ~1pm temp of 23.1°C, today is #Calgary's warmest November day since records began in 1881. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/FLRN6GtQde — Calgary Weather Records❄(@YYC_Weather) November 2, 2020

And that was one of a plethora of records!

Yesterday, I chatted about the "warming trifecta" of westerly wind, high pressure, and resultant sunshine, and we saw that in spades.

Today's forecast… more of the same, with a slight modification to wind direction. Whereas yesterday's high was held in place by sustained winds just shy of 30 km/h and directly out of the west, we'll likely deal more in gusts from the southwest early, and northwest this afternoon, though we could return to the 40s or even 50s for that maximum gust (yesterday's peak was 42 km/h at 1:00pm, preceding our record high).

This can translate to another unfortunate day for the pressure-sensitive, who may be dealing with headaches.

We'll continue to delve in westerly wind Wednesday and even parts of Thursday, but early Thursday morning a new low swings through British Columbia and by the evening, it's an Alberta Clipper, and we're clipped back below normal thereafter.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, gusts 40-50 km/h from the SW/NW

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening scattered showers

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: cold front! Showers become flurries, low -6 C

Friday:

Flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: flurries, low -8 C

Saturday:

Snow!

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

The only word to describe the number of photos that rolled in yesterday: unprecedented.

Over sixty of you amazing viewers captured some of the most magnificent angles of last evening's sunset. It was impossible to pick favourites, I was going to pick names out of a hat, but our awesome web team reminded me that this forecast is better deployed before noon, so… here we go!

Chris in Bowness:

James in Edgemont:

Ryan took the pic at the Glenmore Reservoir, and Emma sent it in:

Thanks, all! You can submit your weather photos here.