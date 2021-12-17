More cool days ahead for Calgary, brief break Saturday

The overnight in Calgary is still cooling, though instead of piling us with northern wind, we seem to be establishing some milder conditions – which, to be fair, still has us facing down wind chills at or near -30 C.

Today, we’ll improve upon things, if only slightly.

Our temperature will finish the day in the negative mid-teens, under mainly sunny conditions. We're awaiting a shift in our upper air, which is slated to bring warm (relative), dry air into southern Alberta. Pincher Creek out to Lethbridge, positive temperatures are possible; though Calgary likely won't climb above 0 C, a high temperature lingering just a couple degrees below freezing will be a welcome change for many.

As a small aside, check our Air Quality Health Index if you’re feeling a little unwell… our conditions involve a fair deal of sinking air, which can trap pollutants, especially on days with calm wind.

Beyond, to no one's surprise, it'll cool off again, albeit not quite to where we ended off yesterday. The extreme cold warnings gripping much of the province will peel away before noon, though some will remain in Alberta's north.

I don’t see much model confidence in the couple of centimetres of snow previously expected for Sunday; instead, we’ll just casually sidle our temperatures down again for a couple of days.

This will be a thing we'll start using, too….

A few subtle differences, now… for one, it's eight sleeps as of this morning, and it's also going to be substantially cooler when I post it again today. That’s the pitfall of long-range forecasting.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: clear, low -15 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, light west wind

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: flurries, low -18 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -17 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Here's a great pic from Ann at Bow Lake – she took it in 2020.

Let's get some pics of those Christmas trees!

