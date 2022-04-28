More international doctors could arrive in Lethbridge by fall 2022

It could be just what the doctor ordered – more doctors.

During a presentation this week to the City of Lethbridge’s cultural and social standing policy committee, Dr. Michael Auld shared that 10 new international family physicians could be coming in the fall.

“We're using the process that exists through the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta to bring a physician from somewhere else who currently isn't licensed in Canada and give them, essentially, a special licence along with doing some assessment to make sure that they are ready to practice here,” said Auld, the associate zone medical director of Chinook Regional Hospital.

Twenty-seven international candidates have been interviewed out of the 100 applications received, and three physician graduates have signed letters of offer while seven others are pending.

In order for international physicians to receive their Canadian licence, they must undergo two consecutive three-month assessments by Alberta Health Services (AHS).

It costs between $59,000 to $68,000 per sponsored physician.

The Care Network admits they've had trouble attracting Canadian doctors to the city, forcing them to search abroad.

“The challenge is that, when we look at the ones we want to recruit, we don't know off hand why they aren't responding to the ad,” said Auld.

As a result, the Care Network, AHS and city are teaming up to bring a marketing plan to life.

The plan will coordinate, advocate and market ways to showcase the city to potential physicians.

“When AHS or Alberta Health is looking at recruiting doctors to the area, how do we also partner with them to also let them know all of the great things, when their families come, what is the lifestyle like, what does it mean to live here, go to school here, and to be a part of this community,” said Carly Kleisinger, chief of staff to Lethbridge’s city manager.

The marketing plan is currently being developed, with council allocating $15,000 for the recruitment campaign.

“So, we really need to find out, first where we're going to go, how we're going to market this community and then kind of the marketing collateral that we'll need. So that dollar value is more about a commitment to get started,” Kleisinger added.

If all goes according to plan, the new physicians could begin work in the fall of this year.

You can find the full presentation here.