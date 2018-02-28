Calgary police say they are looking to add four more detectives to the Sex Crimes Unit because of a large increase in the number of sexual assault calls reported to the service.

Chief Roger Chaffin says the increase is due to an increased trend of reporting of such incidents because of the #IBelieveYou, #MeToo and #TimesUp movements on social media.

He says that the extra work is still a good thing because it means that more victims are seeking help.

"It's a better sign that they're coming forward and asking for us to get involved. It's difficult to say if there is more volume or just more people reporting. End of the day, it ends up being more volume. It's more important for us to know what Calgarians are dealing with.”

Right now, there are only eight detectives in the Sex Crimes Unit in Calgary and the force hopes to increase that number to 12 before the end of the year.

The unit has dealt with 67 new assaults this year and has also seen a 30 percent increase in the number of child abuse cases over the past two years.

Inspector Monty Sparrow, a member of the unit, says there is a lot of work that his fellow detectives need to do to complete investigations that have gotten a lot more complex with the advent of the Internet and social media.

“Gathering of DNA, the Internet and social media has significantly complicated the cases from 20 years ago. What used to be three or four day investigation, waiting for DNA, is now months and months of data gathering on social media and on devices.”

Sparrow says that the addition of more staff will help them follow up on cases and offer more support to victims.

Danielle Aubery, the CEO of Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse, an aid agency for the victims of sexual assault, says she’s seen a big increase in the number of calls.

“In 2016 we've seen a 56 percent increase of people coming forward.”

She says she never thought she would see such a trend.

“I really never thought I would see it in my career or in my lifetime that I would see such a change. I think we still have a lot of work to do and I am really looking at the points of backlash that I am seeing around this. I hope that we can come through that and I hope that we can change the social norms around this issue and create more safety for people to come forward.”

Aubery says the addition of more detectives to the unit is ‘long, long overdue’.

“I think that that unit has existed in the background doing a lot of hard work and have not had the recognition of the type of work that they're doing, how difficult that work is and the fact that they have not had enough detectives working in there.”

Chaffin says that a number of the positions that the CPS got from City Hall will be addressing those issues. The only question now is time.

“It's a matter of when those people are going to occupy those seats and that will likely happen in our planning phase, it will likely happen in the second and third quarter of this year,” he said.

The Calgary police have also recently added a sexual offence coordinator, for a one-year pilot program, within the Sex Crimes Unit. They are tasked with reviewing all the files and providing training on how to better deal with cases in the future.

(With files from Mark Villani)