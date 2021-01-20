LETHBRIDGE -- if you’ve spent any time in downtown Lethbridge recently, you may have noticed an increase in the number of people sleeping rough outside.

For the past two mornings police and parks crews swept through Galt Gardens in an effort to clean up the park and reduce unlawful activity.

But some of the people sleeping outside say because of COVID-19 it’s the only place they feel safe.

“It’s cold out here, but we’re not getting sick, we’re not getting COVID,” said one woman who was huddled until a pile of blankets and sleeping bags set up out of the wind, near the concession stand.

As she spoke, two heads popped up briefly from under the mound of blankets.

The woman said a large number of the city's homeless have chosen to sleep outside instead of using the Stabilization Centre and Shelter operated by Alpha House.

“It’s not safe to go in there,” she said. “In that one room sometimes there are about 50 people, and there are people coughing and sneezing.”

Joseph Chief Body said his cousin was among those slept in Galt Gardens Tuesday night. “They chose not to go to the shelter I guess.”

Chief Body said with the mild winter weather, a number of small camps have popped up around the city, including north Lethbridge, the river valley and Galt Gardens.

“Just pretty much anywhere they could sleep.”

Sgt. Mike Williamson, with the LPS downtown policing unit, said police have been getting complaints on a regular basis, about what’s happening at the park.

“We’re getting calls that the park is a mess, and there are a lot of negative users, so we need to do something about it,” added Sgt. Williamson.

Tuesday police were on hand as a large crew of city parks workers began cleaning up.

They filled two garbage trucks, a trailer and several half tons with trash and abandoned property.

“Everything from broken speakers to shopping carts, to you name it,” said Sgt. Williamson. “Even furniture and chairs, and its all just left abandoned usually.”

On Wednesday morning the city crews returned to pick up rubbish and other items that appeared overnight.

Police are also speaking to individuals who are using the park, hoping to reduce littering and discourage negative behaviour.

“Yesterday was a prime example. We just talked to them about cleaning up their stuff and respecting the area. We had about 95 per cent compliance.”

CTV reached out to Alpha House for a comment and information on safeguards that have been put in place to protect their clients. So far they have not responded.

Those sleeping outside aren’t planning to go back to the shelter right away. “Some of us have masks on but it’s still a small place to be sitting, sleeping and we could catch COVID,” said the woman under the blankets. In her mind, they have no where else to go.

“When it turns minus 20 we’ll have to deal with it. But it’s scary thinking about it.”



