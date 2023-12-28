More mild, above-normal temperatures to close out 2023

Here we go through the last few days of 2023, and temperatures will continue to be mild and above normal.

Friday won’t be as warm as Thursday – when we got to 10C – but it will have a high of 4C with lots of sunshine.

Calgary weather day planner for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

We are locked in this stable weather pattern through to Sunday, so if you have plans to head out for New Year’s Eve, it will be quite mild.

There is a small chance of a couple of snowflakes overnight Sunday into Monday and a decent chance of seeing a little snow for the first day of 2024.

At this point, only a couple of models are suggesting snow for Monday – with the possibility of one to three centimetres.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 29-Jan. 2.

Check out this rare sight – Kelvin Helmholtz clouds they look like waves in the sky. Lana Manyfingers snapped this cool shot she calls “Starry Night on the QE2.”

Starry Night on the QE2. (Submitted by: Lana Manyfingers)