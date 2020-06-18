CALGARY -- As part of Stage 2 of Alberta's economic relaunch, a number of provincial historic sites and museums are set to reopen on Saturday.

The move follows the reopening of the Royal Tyrrell Museum in late May, which the province has deemed a success.

“Albertans are truly eager to get back out and explore the province’s history. Having more sites open across the province will give people the chance to venture out with friends and family, play tourist in their own region and help support the local economy," said Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer in a release.

"With this reopening, we are urging all to follow physical distancing and hygiene protocols as they once again enjoy local food, culture and heritage."

Facilites set to reopen on Saturday include:

The Provincial Archives of Alberta will reopen on June 23.

Visitor guidelines will vary at each historic site and museum and more information can be found online.

"New procedures may include pre-booking tickets and some closures of hands-on exhibits and smaller buildings at facilities," the province said in a release.

"All sites have new, reduced capacity limits and distancing measures in place, as well as more access to hand sanitizer."

Visitors are encouraged to wear non-medical masks when in public places where keeping a distance of two metres from other people isn't possible.

Some provincial historic sites and museums will remains closed until further notice. Those include: