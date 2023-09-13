More questions arise as investigation into Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak continues

CALGARY -

A report detailing critical health violations at a central kitchen serving Calgary daycares affected by an E. coli outbreak is raising even more questions about how this could have happened.

Among the problems detailed in the report released Tuesday were improper sanitation and what it called “significant evidence of a pest infestation,” with an inspector finding two live cockroaches and at least 20 dead ones on sticky pads.

An inspection of the food facility took place one day after an E. coli outbreak at 11 daycares in Calgary was declared on Sept. 4.

Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has called the outbreak extraordinary both in terms of the numbers and severity, with 264 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection and 25 patients in hospital.

Previous inspections of the central kitchen had also found violations, information Joffe says is part of the ongoing investigation.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the outbreak was avoidable and is calling for an inquiry to determine whether systemic problems with the public health system played a role.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.