More snow on the way for Calgary

Sooo… how was everybody's drive in?

It's a lovely start, aesthetically – I mean, it's just a wee coat, as far as I could tell from out the window.

Still, the coming hours will tell a different story for many, as road conditions will be drastically hampered by the next 48 hours' worth of snowfall. Calgary came under a warning Sunday afternoon, and likely stays under until we're through much of tomorrow.

The standing expectation for remaining snow has fallen; per the link above, 15 to 25 centimetres is now the estimate, as opposed to the 20 to 40 cm reported previously. This is primary a byproduct of snow having already fallen.

Monday offers some… dare I say, reprieve? We'll have scattered pockets of snow before the second convective wave ramps up this evening, which is the 'true' snowfall-warned day, in the sense of meeting our prerequisite '10 cm of snow in a 12-hour window' to get the warning in the first place.

So yeah. Tuesday.

Forecast models are pretty consistent for this one, but with convective snow showers (driven by a wave of cold –check the five-day forecast!) and upslope flow against the foothills, there's a greater than 50 per cent chance we get the 25 cm total over the 15 cm margin.

Temperature-wise…. There isn’t much to write home about. Unless you write home to chat about the chill. We'll have a late-week westerly warm-up.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Mainly cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: snow, low -13 C

Tuesday

Snow

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: flurries, clearing, low -20 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -21 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -23 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -22 C

Nora sent a lovely little nature shot by on Friday in Canmore.

Nora captured this shot in Canmore on Feb. 17.

