Roads in and around the city are snow-covered and slick in sections and motorists are being advised to slow down and drive to the conditions.

The overnight snowfall reduced visibility in some areas on Monday morning and made it difficult to see the lanes on some roadways.

The light snow ended at about 8:00 a.m. but it will remain bitterly cold for the rest of the day.

The AMA says it has received a record amount of calls this month and that the wait time for service is currently about 16 hours.

The city says crews are out plowing the major routes and they are laying down a mixture to improve driving conditions on those roadways.

Drivers are being advised to give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations.

Snow continues to fall resulting in snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Crews are plowing the through-lanes on the major routes. All other roads remain untouched.

Calgary and parts of central and southern Alberta remain under an extreme cold warning and wind chills in some areas will be between minus 40 and 50.

First responders say hypothermia and frostbite can set in within minutes on exposed skin and that people should dress warmly, in layers, and limit their time outdoors.

Symptoms of cold related illness include:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Muscle pain and weakness

Numbness and colour change in fingers and toes

WEATHER AND ROAD RESOURCES

