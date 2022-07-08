More stormy weather possible in southern Alberta this week

Good morning, Stampede-goers! Have a wonderful time at the parade. Sunny and warm weather awaits those heading down along the parade route.

For those planning to take in the grounds this evening, be aware of storm potential off the foothills – again. The same southwesterly jet as yesterday will press in on storm development for the later afternoon, though with far less energy to work with than yesterday. That said, hail and wind are the greatest potential threats from these storms, with a very slight chance for this wave to produce a tornado.

Much of this happens north of Calgary; when you start seeing towering cumulus in that direction, look to the west. It'll be trying to swing in. This appears likely to happen during or just out of the six o’clock hour.

We'll run similar risk patterns now on Saturday and Sunday. Tracking our upper-air, we're keeping to that southwesterly pattern through at least Sunday.

Thereafter, temperatures still expect to rise, becoming the warmest we've had this year by the midweek.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday (Parade Day)

Clear early, building cloud, slight afternoon shower, storm risk

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: showers, storm risk, clearing overnight, low 12 C

Saturday

Sunny, building cloud

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: shower risk, sl. chance of storms, low 12 C

Sunday

Sunny, building cloud

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: storm risk, low 13 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Caris sent a lovely aftermath photo, taken along Highway 567

Viewer Caris' post-storm rainbow photo on Hwy 567.

With stormy weather on the horizon, we'd love to see your photos, but only if it's safe to do so.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather