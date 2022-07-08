More stormy weather possible in southern Alberta this week

Viewer Caris' storm cloud photo on Hwy 567. Viewer Caris' storm cloud photo on Hwy 567.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

