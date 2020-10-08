CALGARY -- A 36-year-old man is facing charges after RCMP discovered a significant marijuana grow operation inside his home in Rocky View County, Alta.

Officials say they executed a search warrant at a rural property northwest of Strathmore shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 2.

During the investigation, police found more than 1,100 cannabis plants as well as a magazine for a prohibited firearm.

Due to the situation at the home, police instructed FORTIS to cut off power to the site so repairs could be made.

The resident of the home was charged with producing illicit cannabis as well as possession of a prohibited device. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore provincial court on Dec. 1.

According to the Cannabis Act, residents who are 18 years of age or older can legally possess no more than four cannabis plants.

Drug operations pose significant safety concerns, Strathmore RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to any drug or other criminal activity. Please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.