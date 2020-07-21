CALGARY -- A tip from a local business that had allegedly been defrauded led Coaldale RCMP to recover a significant amount of stolen items that had been placed in storage.

Officers searched a storage unit in Coaldale, Alta. — about 230 kilometres south of Calgary — in late June and seized a number of items including welders, power tools and generators.

According to RCMP, the items had been stolen during break-ins or had been illegally purchased using credit cards obtained with stolen identities.

The recovered items included:

Two cargo trailers

15 welders

A wicker patio set (estimated value $9,000)

Various power tools

Air compressors

A snow blower

Ladders

RV accessories

Generators

RCMP officials say a majority of the items have been returned to their rightful owners in Lethbridge, Taber, Coaldale and Bassano.

As a result of the investigation, 52-year-old Gerald Thurber of Coalhurst was arrested and subsequently charged with 46 offences including:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (24 counts)

Illegal possession of government identify documents (12 counts)

Possession of methamphetamine

Thurber remains in custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Lethbridge provincial court on July 27.