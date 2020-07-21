Advertisement
More than $100K in stolen property recovered from southern Alberta storage unit
A tip from a local business led RCMP to recover a sizable quantity of stolen items from a storage unit in Coaldale
CALGARY -- A tip from a local business that had allegedly been defrauded led Coaldale RCMP to recover a significant amount of stolen items that had been placed in storage.
Officers searched a storage unit in Coaldale, Alta. — about 230 kilometres south of Calgary — in late June and seized a number of items including welders, power tools and generators.
According to RCMP, the items had been stolen during break-ins or had been illegally purchased using credit cards obtained with stolen identities.
The recovered items included:
- Two cargo trailers
- 15 welders
- A wicker patio set (estimated value $9,000)
- Various power tools
- Air compressors
- A snow blower
- Ladders
- RV accessories
- Generators
RCMP officials say a majority of the items have been returned to their rightful owners in Lethbridge, Taber, Coaldale and Bassano.
As a result of the investigation, 52-year-old Gerald Thurber of Coalhurst was arrested and subsequently charged with 46 offences including:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (24 counts)
- Illegal possession of government identify documents (12 counts)
- Possession of methamphetamine
Thurber remains in custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Lethbridge provincial court on July 27.