More than $12K in drugs seized from Lethbridge home in trafficking investigation

Lethbridge police have arrested a man after more than $12,300 in drugs were seized from a home on Tuesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of 11 Street South as part of an investigation into drug trafficking

The drugs seized include:

31.7 grams of methamphetamine;

83.8 grams cocaine;

19.1 grams crack cocaine; and

Nine oxycocet pills.

Police also seized a vehicle and $3,255 in cash.

Oliver Mongu Malisi is charged with the following:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking,

Possession of stolen property (proceeds of crime), and

Failure to comply with a release order.

He will remain in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.