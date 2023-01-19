More than $130K in weapons, drugs seized in 3-month-long Calgary investigation

Calgary police say the pursuit of a vehicle caught speeding through a playground zone has led to the seizure of approximately $131,000 worth of drugs and weapons.

Officers were conducting speed enforcement along Elbow Drive on the morning of Oct. 25 when they witnessed a vehicle travelling more than 20 km/h over the speed limit near 86th Avenue S.W.

When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver didn't stop.

Later, the same vehicle crashed near the intersection of Elbow Drive and Glenmore Trail S.W.

Once police arrived on scene at the collision and began an investigation, the following items were seized:

A Glock 9 mm pistol;

Ammunition;

A collapsible metal baton;

Approximately 830 grams of fentanyl with an estimated value of $83,000;

Approximately 255 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $15,500;

Approximately 240 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $24,000;

Approximately six grams of crack cocaine with an estimated value of $600; and

$8,245 in Canadian currency.

Police say the investigation lasted three months in total.

Jesse Edward Monaghan, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with the following:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Proceeds of crime over $5,000,

14 counts of fail to comply with release order,

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace,

Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon,

Possession of a firearm without a licence,

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle,

Possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition; and

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police are looking for the publics help in locating a second person, 29-year-old Josiane Rivest of Calgary, who is wanted on warrants and charged with:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Proceeds of crime over $5,000;

Hazardous storage of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace;

Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon;

Possession a firearm without a license;

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition; and

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Rivest is described as approximately 155 centimetres tall (5'1") and 54 kilograms (120 pounds) with light brown hair and blue eyes.

"Vehicles are often used by criminals to aid in illegal activity,” says Staff Sgt. Robert Patterson.

"By conducting traffic stops when traffic offences are committed, our officers can often detect and intervene when criminal behaviour is also involved on Calgary roads, and ensure illegal firearms and drugs are removed from the community."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.