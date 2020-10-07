CALGARY -- The fire tore through several homes and caused more than $2 million in damage, but police say they haven't found anyone responsible.

Cochrane RCMP have reissued a public appeal for help to learn more about a large fire in that community's Fireside neighbourhood in 2018.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 2:18 a.m. on June 6, 2018 for reports of a large fire.

When they arrived, they found two townhouse complexes, each possessing five units, engulfed in flames.

Despite their efforts, the two structures, which were both under construction, burned to the ground.

An adjacent home, along with several other occupied homes as well as parked vehicles, suffered minor damage.

RCMP launched an investigation into the incident shortly afterwards, believing the fire was deliberately set.

Now, more than two years after the incident, officials say they've exhausted all their available leads and are looking for fresh information from the public that could help them solve the case.

"Any information large or small can assist the RCMP in establishing a picture of what happened," police say in a release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.