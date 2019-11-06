

CALGARY – The slick conditions that accompanied Tuesday's snowfall contributed to hundreds of crashes on city streets.

According to the Calgary Police Service, there were 226 crashes reported to police in the 28 hour period from midnight Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Of the 226 crashes:

19 involved injuries (including one fatality in McKenzie Lake)

165 did not involve injury

42 were classified as a hit-and-run

Motorists are encouraged to drive for the conditions as road crews continue to focus their snow clearing efforts on priority routes.

City officials report most of the through lanes on the main roads are in good winter-driving condition, although collector roads and residential streets remain icy and snow covered.

Some of the trouble spots include bridge decks, off ramps and intersections where drivers are encouraged to slow down.

The city is continuing to put down salt and gravel to accelerate melting on problem areas. Hand crews are also working on pedestrian walkways, LRT platforms and staircases.

Parks’ crews are also clearing snow on pathways and for a full update on progress you can click here: https://www.calgary.ca/Transportation/Roads/Pages/Road-Maintenance/Snow-and-ice-control/Snow-and-Ice-Control-Update.aspx

The city does not anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban at this time.

