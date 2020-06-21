Advertisement
More than $200K raised during virtual run for ALS in Calgary
ALS Society of Alberta Executive Director, Karen Caughey, and her family walked in Bowness Park today, and she shares this message: "Happy Virtual Walk and Betty's Run! Today we honour our families, volunteers, walk coordinators, Betty's Run committee, sponsors and donors. We are a resilient community that does not give up. Albertans have come together as a community to support the ALS Community. Thank you!!" (Supplied/Facebook)
CALGARY -- Since the real-life event was cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers of the Betty's Run for ALS opted for an online format instead.
The run, which has taken place in Calgary for more than 20 years, was hosted virtally by mayor Naheed Nenshi and a number of other supporters in the community.
Katherine Gartner, who was named the 2020 Betty's Run for ALS Ambassador, also turned out to help.
"I am honoured to the be 2020 Ambassador of Betty’s Run for ALS. In the last six months, as the disease progresses, it has really begun to kick in that I have ALS," said Gartner in a release. "This transition has been challenging, but the ALS Society of Alberta has helped so much through this journey."
The virtual event allowed nearly 500 participants to run, walk, wheel or ride from any location in the city they chose, provided they continue to follow the proper directives from Alberta Health.
More than $200,000 was raised in this year's event, but donations are still being accepted on the organization's website.