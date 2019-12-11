CALGARY -- Police recovered more than $20,000 worth of stolen property, along with drugs and weapons, including a 50-round drum magazine, following an operation targeting a suspected meth dealer near Medicine Hat.

The joint operation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and Medicine Hat police concluded Dec. 4, when police executed a search warrant at a rural home in Cypress County, east of Medicine Hat.

Inside, police recovered a number of items, including about 20 grams of meth and four firearms, including a 50-round drum magazine, which is prohibited.

A range of suspected stolen property was also recovered from an outbuilding on the property, including tools, machinery and bicycles, believed to be valued at more than $20,000.

Police are now working to return the items to their rightful owners.

“Our community has felt the negative relationship between meth abuse and secondary offences, such as property crime and thefts," said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser with ALERT Medicine Hat in a release.

"Police will continue to target the dealers and the most prolific offenders."

Denver Ailsby, 40, from Cypress County, Mike Bishop, 37, from Medicine Hat, and Keith Baker, 41, of no fixed address, are now facing charges.

Police are asking anyone wanting to identify property to call them at 403-529-8481.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.