More than $2M in drugs seized, 3 charged in recent Calgary trafficking investigations

Three Calgarians are facing charges after more than $2 million in drugs were seized by police in two recent investigations.

One of the investigations was launched earlier this fall after police received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers about a man trafficking drugs in the city's northeast.

Officers arrested the man during a traffic stop and searched two homes and an additional vehicle.

A total of $733,500 worth of drugs were seized, including:

5.5 kilograms of methamphetamine;

1.3 kilograms of MDMA;

1.2 kilograms of fentanyl; and

39.8 grams of cocaine.

Arshman Saleem Abdullah, 29, faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

In the second investigation, officers say a man failed to provide them with a valid licence after an August car crash. Police suspected that the man had illegal drugs in his vehicle.

Months later, on Oct. 20, investigators executed search warrants on the man's vehicle and home in the 700 block of Erin Woods Lane S.E.

During the search, investigators seized $1,882,310 worth of drugs, including 15.3 kilograms of cocaine and 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl.

As a result, Elroy Brooks, 46, and Kattie Hagan, 37, face numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3 and Hagan is set to appear on Dec. 6.

"These investigations highlight the importance of proactive policing and investigative work, and also having members of the community come forward to provide information about criminal activity," said Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott in a news release.

"In these instances, we were able to keep a sizable quantity of illicit drugs off our streets."

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.