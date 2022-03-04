More than 50 cars found idling, unattended in Operation Cold Start: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say more than 50 vehicles were found idling and unattended during this year's Operation Cold Start.
The annual operation is carried out by police forces throughout Alberta with the hope of reducing the number of vehicles stolen during cold winter months.
During Operation Cold Start, police will look for unattended and idling vehicles and determine if they're unlocked and/or have keys in the ignition.
If the owner is nearby, police will speak with them. If the owner cannot be located, police will instead leave a pamphlet on the vehicle outlining how to prevent warm-up thefts.
On Friday, Lethbridge police said officers found 39 vehicles left idling and unlocked during this year's week-long operation, and another 13 idling but locked.
Lethbridge police say Alberta has the highest per capita auto theft rate in Canada, with about 25 per cent of stolen vehicles in the province left idling.
In all, 244 vehicles were reported stolen in Lethbridge in 2021, compared with 224 in 2020 and 274 in 2019.
