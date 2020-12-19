CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a man following a bust on a suspected drug trafficking operation.

Officers with the Lethbridge Police Service's (LPS) Crime Suppression Team first opened an investigation into a home in the 500 block of 26 St. South in September 2020.

On Dec. 17, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and subsequently arrested Christopher Jackson, 39.

A search of the home discovered:

More than $20,500 in cash;

A Taser;

Brass knuckles;

Bear spray; and

More than $30,000 worth of drugs including Xanax, Oxycocet, Oxycodone, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and marijuana.

Jackson is charged with:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling;

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon obtained by commission of offence;

Possession of an identity document; and

Possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, 2021.