More than $50K in cash and contraband seized during Lethbridge bust
Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 10:59AM MST
LPS busted a drug operation at a home in the community on Dec. 17, 2020. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a man following a bust on a suspected drug trafficking operation.
Officers with the Lethbridge Police Service's (LPS) Crime Suppression Team first opened an investigation into a home in the 500 block of 26 St. South in September 2020.
On Dec. 17, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and subsequently arrested Christopher Jackson, 39.
A search of the home discovered:
- More than $20,500 in cash;
- A Taser;
- Brass knuckles;
- Bear spray; and
- More than $30,000 worth of drugs including Xanax, Oxycocet, Oxycodone, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and marijuana.
Jackson is charged with:
- Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling;
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000;
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon obtained by commission of offence;
- Possession of an identity document; and
- Possession of property obtained by crime.
He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, 2021.