CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a man following a bust on a suspected drug trafficking operation.

Officers with the Lethbridge Police Service's (LPS) Crime Suppression Team first opened an investigation into a home in the 500 block of 26 St. South in September 2020.

On Dec. 17, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and subsequently arrested Christopher Jackson, 39.

A search of the home discovered:

  • More than $20,500 in cash;
  • A Taser;
  • Brass knuckles;
  • Bear spray; and
  • More than $30,000 worth of drugs including Xanax, Oxycocet, Oxycodone, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and marijuana.

Jackson is charged with:

  • Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling;
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000;
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons;
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon obtained by commission of offence;
  • Possession of an identity document; and
  • Possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, 2021.