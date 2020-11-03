CALGARY -- A 57-year-old male faces three charges after being arrested by Strathcona Country RCMP after stolen cigarettes were found during a traffic stop.

On Oct. 30, 2020 just before 8 a.m., RCMP pulled over a vehicle on Anthony Henday Drive for a traffic violation. Police searched his vehicle after noticing several plastic totes with cigarette cartons which he could not provide a reason for possessing.

Police seized 355 cartons of cigarettes, lighters, and an undisclosed amount of cash which was stolen from a Calgary cigarette shop earlier that night. The retail value of the seized cigarettes is more than $60,000.

A substance that police believed to be methamphetamine was also seized during the arrest.

Tracy Ward Leffler of Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with break and enter, possession of break in instruments, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Leffler is in custody and will appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Nov. 18, 2020.