CALGARY -- Rocky View Schools and Chinook's Edge School Division have closed all of their schools to students on Thursday in response to the severe weather.

RVS, which operates a total of 51 schools in Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane and throughout Rocky View County, expanded its weather-related closures to include all of its in-class learning. Earlier this week, the division had closed between seven and 11 schools each day, primarily in rural communities.

Online learning will continue as scheduled throught RVS.

Thursday will be the fourth consecutive day where all Chinook's Edge School Division schools will be closed as a result of the inhospitable conditions.

All Calgary Board of Education and Calgary Catholic School Division schools will be closed for the annual teachers' convention, not weather related reasons, on both Thursday and Friday

Foothills School Division schools will be open on Thursday but all school bus services, both in-town and rural, will not be operating.