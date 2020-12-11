CALGARY -- The federal government has announced all land crossings across the Canada-U.S. border are prohibited until at least Jan. 21, but more guests, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are still arriving by plane in Calgary.

According to data from WestJet Airlines and the Canadian government, 16 flights have been flagged that originated from international destinations and landed at Calgary International Airport since Nov. 30.

Both have listed the number of flights affected by active COVID-19 cases in order for other passengers to take appropriate measures to protect themselves and loved ones from possible exposure.

The affected flights, including the possible rows where guests could be considered as a close contact, are as follows:

Dec. 7 – WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 3 to 9;

Dec. 6 – WestJet Flight 2013 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 7 to 13;

Dec. 6 – WestJet Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 1 to 6;

Dec. 6 – WestJet Flight 2311 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 2 to 8 and 12 to 18;

Dec. 5 – WestJet Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 8 to 14;

Dec. 5 – KLM Royal Dutch Flight KL679 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 25 to 31;

Dec. 4 – United/SkyWest Flight UA5388 from Denver (DEN) to Calgary, rows 16 to 22;

Dec. 3 – WestJet Flight 1469 from Palm Springs (PSP) to Calgary, rows 12 to 18;

Dec. 3 – WestJet Flight 1471 from Palm Springs (PSP) to Calgary, rows 7 to 13;

Dec. 3 – American Airlines/Envoy Air Flight AA3839 from Dallas (DFW) to Calgary, rows 10 to 16;

Dec. 3 – American Airlines/Mesa Flight AA5986 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, unknown details on rows;

Dec. 2 – American Airlines/Envoy Air Flight AA3839 from Dallas (DFW) to Calgary, unknown details on rows;

Dec. 2 – American Airlines/Mesa Flight AA5986 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, unknown details on rows;

Dec. 2 – United/SkyWest Flight UA5388 from Denver (DEN) to Calgary, rows 1 to 6;

Nov. 30 – WestJet Flight 1023 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, unknown details on rows and;

Nov. 30 – WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 6 to 12.

The COVID-19 testing pilot project that allows Canadian travellers to cut down on the time required to self-isolate upon returning home is off to “a successful start” according to Alberta Health.

"This project is the first of its kind in Canada," said Tom McMillan, associate director of communications with Alberta Health. "We continue to work to refine processes in cooperation with our partners and all participating travellers are being closely monitored."

According to the province's most recent update on its website, 1.51 per cent of returning Canadians tested positive for COVID-19 on the first test upon their return.

An additional 0.79 per cent of travelers tested positive by the second test, administered several days later.

The pilot will run for up to 26 weeks or until 52,000 participants are enrolled, whichever comes first.

The province expects to expand the testing program to Edmonton International Airport sometime in 2021.

CANADA-U.S. BORDER CLOSED UNTIL JAN. 21

While Canadians are allowed to cross the border by air freely, provided they abide by self-isolation regulations, tourists won't be able to cross at any land border crossings until Jan. 21.

The Trudeau government announced the extension Friday, saying the decision was made to protect citizens on both sides of the border.

The only exception to the rule is the Coutts, Alta., crossing which is included in Alberta's pilot program.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)