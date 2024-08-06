CALGARY
Calgary

    • More time needed to determine alleged kidnapper and rapist's fitness for trial

    Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood) Richard Mantha is seen in a sketch from his first court appearance on April 12, 2023. The 59-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other offences related to attacks on Calgary women. (CTV Calgary/Damien Wood)
    Experts are still trying to determine whether an alleged kidnapper and rapist is fit to stand trial.

    Richard Robert Mantha, a 60-year-old who allegedly also went by "Poncho", faces numerous charges involving multiple women who describe being drugged, choked, held at gunpoint, raped and stabbed.

    Mantha is accused of targeting sex workers, bringing them to a Quonset hut on a property in Rocky View County between Chestermere and Langdon, Alta.

    Among the charges against Mantha are kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and administering a noxious substance.

    Allegations against Mantha have yet to be proven in court.

    He was arrested after a major search of the property where he lived in April 2023.

    This spring, Mantha suffered a stroke and so far, a doctor has not been able to determine if he is fit to proceed with the continuation of his trial.

    The Crown tells CTV News the matter is adjourned to Sept. 26 for completion of a forensic assessment.

    The trial is still to resume in November.      

