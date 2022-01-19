More warm weather on the way for Calgary

Welcome back! I bring good tidings: Central Alberta is likely wrapping on those extreme cold warnings later today. This is a familiar cycle on a more aggressive swing than in previous editions. Today's weather is once again guided by the entrance region of a high pressure area:

Cold air sinks in, ice crystals form, we reminisce about the first week of the year, and then we move on.

It won't stick – it can't! The rest of that high pressure wave is just around the bend. Conditions thereafter will warm above seasonal. Wind warnings are probable in the extreme southwest as this next line of heat develops. Closer to Calgary, we're anticipating gusts in the 40 km/h range, largely from the west. Overnight into Friday, those gusts realign and strengthen, coming from the north at up to 50 km/h. That mutes our expected high once again Friday, though popping above-seasonal isn't out of the question.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, breezy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: cloudy, slight flurry risk, low -2 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 0 C

Evening: cloudy, slight flurry risk, low -2 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Today's photos, now:

Steven took a great one of the sunset yesterday evening:

And as a make-good, here’s a beauty shot Beverly took of the Wolf Moon!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather