CTV Calgary, along with CJAY 92, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio and Funny 1060AM, are excited to launch our 7th Annual Toy Mountain campaign.

From Monday, November 16, through Wednesday, December 23, toys, cash and other much needed items will be collected in support of the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.

The Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter is focused on ending family violence and abuse in the lives of women, children, youth and men. Though the Emergency Shelter is the cornerstone of the organization, it is "More than a Shelter", serving families in the community through a number of innovative safety, healing and prevention programs. During the holiday season many clients go without basic essentials and have few belongings.

It is our hope that this campaign will raise awareness around domestic violence and abuse and the great work the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter does, in addition to collecting items the shelter desperately needs to help the women and children they serve.

CLICK HERE FOR DROP OFF LOCATIONS AND TOUCHLESS DONATION OPTIONS