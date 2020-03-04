CALGARY -- Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted bank robbery Tuesday in Cochrane.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the Royal Bank of Canada location for reports of an attempted robbery. Police arrived within seconds of the call, where eyewitnesses pointed police to a suspect.

Prior to police's arrival, the suspect told a bank client he had a gun then went to the teller and said he wanted to rob the bank.

Police said the suspect was arrested a block from the bank. A second suspect was also taken into custody.

Ian Cecil, 38, and Hayden Cecil, 45, bot of Morley, Alta., are both charged with one count of robbery.

Ian Cecil has also been charged with one count of resisting arrest, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and hostage taking.

He has been remanded into custody until his court date on March 5.

Hayden Cecil has been released.