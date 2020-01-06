CALGARY -- RCMP is looking at speed as a factor after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Morley on Friday.

Police were called to the crash on Morley Road in the Morley Townsite, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary, where they found a 40-year-old woman deceased.

RCMP Const. Jennifer Brewer said the victim was crossing the road when she was hit. No other details have been released.

Soon after police arrived, a driver returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

A 19-year-old woman from Morley is facing charges of:

Failure to stop after an accident causing death.

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Driving without a licence.

Driving without Insurance.

Police are looking at speed as a factor and say further charges are pending.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.