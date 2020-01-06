Morley woman killed in hit-and-run crash, charges pending
A 40-year-old woman from Morley was killed while crossing Morley Road on Friday. Charges are now pending against a 19-year-old woman.
CALGARY -- RCMP is looking at speed as a factor after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Morley on Friday.
Police were called to the crash on Morley Road in the Morley Townsite, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary, where they found a 40-year-old woman deceased.
RCMP Const. Jennifer Brewer said the victim was crossing the road when she was hit. No other details have been released.
Soon after police arrived, a driver returned to the scene and was taken into custody.
A 19-year-old woman from Morley is facing charges of:
- Failure to stop after an accident causing death.
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000.
- Driving without a licence.
- Driving without Insurance.
Police are looking at speed as a factor and say further charges are pending.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.