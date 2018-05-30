Finance Minister Bill Morneau was in Calgary on Wednesday to deliver the message that the federal government’s purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline, announced yesterday, meant that they want it to be built.

Morneau was invited to speak at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and organizers said they had to change the venue for the event from the Hyatt Regency to the Big 4 Building at Stampede Park in order to accommodate the audience.

The minister was greeted by hundreds of pipeline supporters outside the venue on Wednesday morning who were holding signs and repeating chants.

During his speech he said that the first goal is clear; to make sure the Trans Mountain pipeline is completed.

“That is the first priority. We are going to start with that goal in mind. Whether its government ownership or moving the private sector, that’s the first and most important goal here,” Morneau told the gathering in Calgary.

Morneau says they worked hard to ensure that Canadians were getting a fair deal on the pipeline while Kinder Morgan was fairly compensated too.

“We had to be sure we weren’t providing a subsidy by the price that we paid. We are confident that we have come to a fair price and a price that makes sense for our broader economy.”

He says that it’s been many years since the last pipeline has gotten to tidewater, with the last one being the original Trans Mountain line in 1953.

“That’s six and a half decades that we’re talking about and of course it’s quite exceptional that there are two provinces that see the issue quite differently. We don’t see this as a symbol of how to get things done in our country. What we see is this as an example of the need for us to step in when things are difficult.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who also attended the event, said that she is very pleased by the news of the federal government’s commitment to build Trans Mountain.

After Kinder Morgan made the announcement that it would be ceasing all work on the project, she says that she spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the importance of pipelines for the country.

“At the end of the conversation, he told me, ‘I am going to get my Finance Minister to give you a call and what’s going to happen is he is going to work really hard to get this thing done because that’s what I said would happen.”

Notley also thanked all Canadians for their support in getting the Trans Mountain pipeline project moving again in the right direction.

“We said we needed to defend our energy resources, to defend the prosperity of all Canadians and, most importantly, to defend working people. We rallied people and we said to them ‘please, help us with this’ and the people of Canada, they did that.”

Those who gathered outside the event centre on Wednesday says they’re glad that the government stepped in, but are disappointed because it never should have been necessary.

“It was an economic project that had investors and it had approval. It should have gone ahead without government investment,” said Jim Meckelborg, an economist in the oil and gas sector.

Calgary-Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel also attended the gathering in Calgary and says the fight is just starting over Trans Mountain.

“The announcement yesterday was no victory for the energy sector. We have the federal government spending $4.5B to buy a 60-year-old pipeline. That money is going out of the country instead of being invested in here. We don’t know the costs of construction; we don’t know how or when it’s going to get built.”

Rempel says that Trudeau should have taken a better look at how to enforce federal jurisdiction rather than write a cheque.

“Unfortunately, the fight is beginning with Canadians picking up the tab for Justin Trudeau’s failures.”