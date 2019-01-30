The Calgary Police Service confirms the death of a man in a northwest hotel on Tuesday morning was not the result of foul play.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites University shortly before 7:00 a.m. on January 29 following the discovery of a body.

Police initially categorized the death as suspicious but an autopsy conducted on Wednesday confirmed there was no criminal element. The identity of the deceased and the nature of his death have not been released.