Mother bobcat and kittens hang out in Brentwood backyard
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:09PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 5:42PM MDT
Calgary police are warning the public about a bobcat after a member of the community encountered the animal in the Brentwood area on Thursday afternoon.
CPS tweeted out the warning just after 1:30 p.m. after a woman came across the cat while walking her dog.
The woman and the dog were not injured in the encounter.
The bobcat is hanging out in a backyard near Brooklyn Crescent N.W. and people in the area say they have seen two kittens with her.
Fish and Wildlife officers have been called in and police are asking the public to avoid the area.