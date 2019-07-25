Calgary police are warning the public about a bobcat after a member of the community encountered the animal in the Brentwood area on Thursday afternoon.

CPS tweeted out the warning just after 1:30 p.m. after a woman came across the cat while walking her dog.

CPS currently assisting @FWEnforcement with a Bobcat in the community of Brentwood following an encounter with a member of the public and their domestic pet. Please give members room to work as they attempt to resolve the situation.#yyc #Calgary — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 25, 2019

The woman and the dog were not injured in the encounter.

The bobcat is hanging out in a backyard near Brooklyn Crescent N.W. and people in the area say they have seen two kittens with her.

Fish and Wildlife officers have been called in and police are asking the public to avoid the area.