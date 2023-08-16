Mother charged in parental abduction investigation out of Redwood Meadows

A Redwood Meadows, Alta., mother faces abduction charges following a police investigation earlier this month that spanned two provinces.

Tsuut’ina police were called to the townsite of Redwood Meadows, about 20 kilometres west of Calgary, twice -- once on Aug. 6 and again on Aug. 13.

The first time, the mother was arrested for breaching an interim parenting court order.

The second time, police say, she and her two young children were gone.

A short but wide-reaching search began, though police say criteria for an Amber Alert were never met during this incident.

Two days later, in Surrey, B.C., both children were recovered and the mother was taken into custody by local RCMP officers.

The mother is charged with two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order and one count of disobeying a court order.

Her name is not being released by police to protect the identities of the children.