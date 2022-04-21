Mother sharing the story of her son's kidney transplant to raise awareness

Liam Ball is a 3-year-old who likes to look for ducks out his kitchen window. Liam had a kidney transplant last month is doing great today Liam Ball is a 3-year-old who likes to look for ducks out his kitchen window. Liam had a kidney transplant last month is doing great today

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off 'so that not even a fly comes through.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina