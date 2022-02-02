Motorbike racer Torin Collins is heading overseas to take the next step in his racing career

Team AGR signed Torin Collins to race for them and he would become the first Canadian to race in that series. The 16-year-old Calgary resident has been signed to race in the Junior Grand Prix tour and is moving to Spain to train, but because of a lack of facilities in Calgary, he trains on Ghost Lake

