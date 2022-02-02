Motorbike racer Torin Collins is heading overseas to take the next step in his racing career

Ever since he was a little boy, Torin Collins has dreamed of racing against the best in the world in the Grand Prix Championships.

This weekend he'll take one step closer to reaching that goal. The 16-year-old is heading to Spain to compete in the Junior Grand Prix Championships.

Team AGR signed Collins to race for them and he would become the first Canadian to race in that series. Collins says he's ready to take it all in.

"I'm super excited," Collins said.

"It's going to be a tough season but I think I'm going to learn a lot and it's just going to be a great experience."

GETTING CLOSER TO HIS GOAL

Collin's mom Kerry will accompany him to Spain and they'll be staying there for up to 10 months. Since he's still only 16, Collins will do his schooling online.

Collins says this move to Spain will get him that much closer to his goal of racing with the big boys in the Grand Prix Championships.

"I am just under the level of Grand Prix. I'm in the Junior Grand Prix so it's just one step under," he said.

"Some of the riders that are in the Junior Grand Prix and next year they'll go (up to Grand Prix level) for sure and they'll probably win races so it's a super high level."

Bike racer Torin Collins

STAYING SHARP ON GHOST LAKE

Here in Calgary there are no tracks to race on during the winter but Collins had a solution for that: to stay sharp he took his bike to Ghost Lake.

"At Ghost Lake they've got a nice frozen lake so we stud up our tires with metal studs," Collins told CTV.

"It's like motocross but with no jumps and it's not road racing but it's similar.

"When I'm out there I'm learning a lot of different things," he added. "Not the same things but stuff that can go into road racing.

"It's crazy fun," he said, "but it's a bit dangerous because you're basically riding a chainsaw but yeah it's so much fun."

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON

Collins got his need for speed from his Dad Rupert. The elder Collins used to compete at Race City Speedway.

Torin says as soon as he saw his Dad race he was hooked.

"I wouldn't say he was a pro racer or anything but I loved watching him race.

"One day I took it to a mini go cart track and bit by bit I got better and now I have the opportunity to race overseas at a super high competition."