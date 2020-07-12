CALGARY -- Canmore RCMP and EMS were also called to the scene of a motorcycle crash at about 4:10 p.m. on Highway 1A, near the entrance to the Mount Yamnuska day-use area.

Officials say the driver was eastbound on the highway with a group of others when he lost control and crashed into the ditch.

The rider suffered undetermined injuries and was taken to hospital in Calgary.

Police are investigating, but alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.