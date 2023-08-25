Motorcycles take over Olympic Plaza as Red Bull Outliers roll into town

Downtown Calgary was full of the sights and sounds of flying motorcycles Friday morning.

It's all part of the Red Bull Outliers motorsport event taking place in Calgary this weekend.

The fourth edition of the Red Bull Outliers features a hard enduro competition, which will see the racers complete as many laps as possible within a set time frame.

There are only 42 racers in each category, mostly because of the logistics of running the event downtown.

Friday's riders were testing out the custom-built track at Olympic Plaza.

Red Bull Outliers program director Sean Cuthbertson

"Most of them are wedge drivers, so they just ride out by themselves, and the most they have watch them are their buddies on the ride, so this is awesome," said race director Shane Cuthbertson. "Family, friends, spectators, people that are new to the sport get to come see it – and when you get that many people cheering and having a good time, it's an electric atmosphere."

The qualifying knockout rounds take place Saturday at Olympic Plaza.

One participant who figures to have the hometown advantage is Calgary's Lexi Pechout, who won the overall at the 2022 Canadian WMX in Drumheller last summer.

Pechout said the Olympic Plaza layout makes it particularly fan-friendly.

"Even in the Badlands, when you're spectating, you'll have to walk around a bit to see," Pechout said, "but here, because it's in a nice, closed course, you can see all the action in one spot."

Calgary's Lexi Pechout is competing in the Red Bull Outliers motorsport event this weekend in Olympic Plaza and Drumheller

She also encouraged anyone to give the Outliers event a chance, even if you don't consider yourself a big motorsport fan.

"Lots of people, I think it might change their perspective to see how positive it is," she said. "Whole families are involved, everyone comes to watch – so overall, I think it is positive."

The finals, which take place in the Badlands, are scheduled for Sunday.

Red Bull Outliers enduro competition Aug. 25, 2023