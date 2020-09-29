Advertisement
Motorcyclilst killed in crash on Barlow Trail S.E.
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 3:01PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 29, 2020 3:08PM MDT
A motorcyclist believed to be in his 20s was killed in a crash on Barlow Trail on Tuesday.
CALGARY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Barlow Trail in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
EMS says they were called to the 2600 block of Barlow Trail S.E. just after 12:30 p.m. for a reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Paramedics arrived and attempted to resuscitate the motorcyclist – a man believed to be in his 20s – but were unsuccessful.
The man was declared deceased at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
No other information was available.