CALGARY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Barlow Trail in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

EMS says they were called to the 2600 block of Barlow Trail S.E. just after 12:30 p.m. for a reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to resuscitate the motorcyclist – a man believed to be in his 20s – but were unsuccessful.

The man was declared deceased at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

No other information was available.