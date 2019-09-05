

CTV News Calgary





A man died Thursday night in a motorcycle accident that took place around 8:30 p.m. on 12 Mile Coulee Road between Bearspaw Road and Bearspaw Ridge Crescent.

According to RCMP, two motorcyclists on separate bikes were travelling northbound when a deer leapt across the road and collided with one of the motorcycles, throwing the rider from the vehicle.

The man was declared dead on scene according to Cochrane RCMP Corp. Matt Quallie. His loved ones arrived shortly after the incident.

RCMP confirm the victim was a 72-year-old man but have not released his identity.